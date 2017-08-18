Eight Small Desert Hot Springs Brush Fires Being Investigated as Suspicious

Eight small fires, possibly suspicion in origin, broke out in Desert Hot Springs early today.

The first blaze was reported around 6 a.m. near the Two Bunch Palms Resort, and five others popped up nearby, with the largest of the fires reaching one-quarter of an acre before it was contained, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in determining how the fires started. Anyone with information or possible camera footage related to the fires was asked to call CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officer Smith at (951) 940-8504.