Eight Small Desert Hot Springs Brush Fires Being Investigated as Suspicious

Coroner's have identified a body that was found near the area of Washington Street and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms.
Coroner's have identified a body that was found near the area of Washington Street and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indio today, and police sought the public's help in capturing the motorist.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indio today, and police sought the public's help in capturing the motorist.
A 20-year-old Cathedral City man who fired several gunshots at a man during a robbery pleaded guilty today to robbing and assaulting the victim and was immediately sentenced to 27 years in state prison.
A 20-year-old Cathedral City man who fired several gunshots at a man during a robbery pleaded guilty today to robbing and assaulting the victim and was immediately sentenced to 27 years in state prison.