Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert Man Dies Ten Days After Rancho Mirage Crash Into Tree

Rancho Mirage, CA -

An 89-year-old Palm Desert man who crashed his car into a tree earlier this month died of his injuries 10 days later, authorities announced today.

Seth Grossman died at about 8 a.m. Monday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the county coroner's office.

He had been hospitalized since the Aug. 18 crash on Country Club Drive, just west of Monterey Avenue in Rancho Mirage. No other vehicles were involved in the 8:40 a.m. crash, sheriff's deputies said.

