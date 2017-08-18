Car Takes Down Palm Tree in Rancho Mirage

Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report around 8:30 AM of a solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Country Club Drive in Rancho Mirage.

The investigation on scene revealed a silver Honda sedan collided with a palm tree at near the intersection. The force of the collision cause the palm tree to fall on top of the vehicle.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and injuries are unknown at this time.