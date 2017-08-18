County's First West Nile Infections of 2017 Confirmed

Riverside County's first West Nile virus infections of 2017 were confirmed today by the county Department of Public Health.

According to health officials, two men were admitted to hospitals for treatment. One of the patients is 53 years old and the other is 43, and both reside in the western county region, but no additional details about them were provided.

Department of Public Health spokeswoman Barbara Cole said the patients started treatment earlier this week. ``Most people who are infected recover,'' Cole told City News Service, adding that there was no reason to anticipate complications in either case.

According to the California Department of Public Health, 42 human WNV cases have been recorded statewide in the last couple of months. However, there have been no virus-related deaths. "West Nile virus is rarely life-threatening, but it can be serious,'' said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer. "Fortunately, the virus can only be spread by mosquito bites, and there are easy steps to take to reduce your risk of getting bitten.''

Vector control officials have netted mosquito samples in eastern and western county areas where the virus was present. Mosquito surveillance maps provided by the county showed a high-degree of WNV activity in the Riverside metropolitan area, including Corona, Lake Mathews and the city of Riverside. The maps are available here: http://www.rivcoph.org/Home/WestNileMap.aspx .

Mosquitoes typically become carriers of West Nile virus after feeding on an infected bird and can then spread the potentially lethal strain to animals and humans. Those at greatest risk include seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms may never materialize, but can include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes. Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans the months of May to October. To reduce exposure to WNV, residents are urged to:

-- spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when

mosquitoes are generally on the move;

-- wear pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity;

-- use insect repellent;

-- ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

-- get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with

chemicals.

Anyone with concerns about WNV, mosquitoes, neglected pools or standing water can contact the Riverside County Vector Control office at (951) 766-9454. More information is also available at http://www.rivcoeh.org/Programs/vector .