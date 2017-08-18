Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Indio; Driver Being Sought

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indio today, and police sought the public's help in capturing the motorist.

The man's body was found around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue 43 and Calhoun Street, said Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the victim, who was between 20 and 30 years old. No suspect or vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057.