Strategist Steve Bannon leaving White House

Coroner's have identified a body that was found near the area of Washington Street and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms.
A 20-year-old Cathedral City man who fired several gunshots at a man during a robbery pleaded guilty today to robbing and assaulting the victim and was immediately sentenced to 27 years in state prison.
A Los Angeles man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in Rancho Mirage was expected in court Friday after leading law enforcement on a freeway pursuit that ended in Moreno Valley.
