Students Prepare for Great American Solar Eclipse

Sixth grade students at Painted Hills Middle School in Desert Hot Springs are getting ready to watch the Great American Eclipse on August 21, 2017. They're using their engineering skills to make a special eclipse viewing tool so they don't hurt their eyes. The eclipse will start just after 9:00 a.m. and go until about noon and while we won't get to see the total eclipse here, we will get to see all but a crescent of the sun. Follow these students' advice and wear eye protection or you could cause serious, permanent damage to your eyes. If you've waited until the last minute and don't want to make your own, you can get eye protection at an optometrist office.