Ex San Bernardino Officer Wounded in Terror Attack Receives Bravery Award

A police officer who was shot in the leg during the 2015 Inland Regional Center terror attack that claimed the lives of 14 people was presented with the Congressional Badge of Bravery during a ceremony in Beaumont.

Officer Nicholas Koahou, formerly of the San Bernardino Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg while he and other officers exchanged gunfire with Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, who shot and killed 14 people and injured 22 others on Dec. 2, 2015. Both Farook and Malik, a married couple, were killed following a pursuit and subsequent shootout with police.

Koahou, a former Marine Corps. officer, took a prone position to try to avoid gunfire while rescuing a pinned-down deputy and continued to return fire after sustaining his injury.

Among those slated who spoke at today's ceremony are Rep. Raul Ruiz, D- Palm Desert; Julie Chavez Rodriguez, state director for Sen. Kamala Harris; and Enrique J. Armenta, community outreach director for Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Redlands.

“Officer Kaohou demonstrated unparalleled valor and courage by risking his own safety and well-being, while on the frontlines of grave threats,” said Senator Kamala Harris. “His bravery embodies the spirit of public service and represents the absolute best that Americans in these noble professions have to offer in the face of terror.”

“Officer Kaohou is a hero whose brave action in the face of danger saved many lives in the San Bernardino Terror attack. In recognition of his selfless courage and dedication to his fellow law enforcement officers, I am deeply honored to present Officer Kaohou with the Congressional Badge of Bravery,” said Dr. Ruiz. “We commemorate his actions with a decoration awarded for exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty and we remember those innocent lives lost with great sorrow in our hearts. We must all dedicate ourselves to compassion, unity, and community in their honor.”

“Officer Koahou’s courageous actions in response to the attack at the Inland Regional Center helped end the violence and prevent further loss of life. He bravely put his life on the line to save his fellow officer and fearlessly fought to bring down the assailants. Our community is lucky to have the best and bravest in our local law enforcement, protecting our residents. Officer Koahou is a hero and so incredibly deserving of this prestigious honor.” Rep. Pete Aguilar

Koahou was also previously awarded with the Governor's Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor for his actions. He joined the Redlands Police Department last month after seven years in San Bernardino.