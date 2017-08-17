Creative Services Producer/Editor (Click Here For Details)

KMIR-TV in Palm Springs, CA is seeking a passionate, forward thinking, and detail oriented creative Producer/Editor to join the Creative Services department. Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit high-end promotions and commercials for our on-air and digital platforms. Candidates must assist with graphics and production for station promotions and marketing. The ability to work well with internal and external clients is vital.

Responsibilities:

Meeting strict on-air deadlines with clients and staff.

Managing equipment maintenance and usage.

Properly coordinate all aspects of Production, including working with talent, clients, sales staff and local agencies.

Work closely with Commercial Producer to meet sales and client deadlines.

Other responsibilities as assigned

Requirements:

Non-linear editing experience (After Effects, Photoshop, and FCPX experience a must!)

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots.

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story.

A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition, as well as a general skill set with creative motion graphics (Adobe After Effects)

Basic knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats.

Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills.

Working knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras/DSLR cameras and videography, including creative lighting techniques.

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs.

Interested? Rush your reel, resume, and references to: ajohnston@KMIR.com

NO PHONE CALLS. KMIR-KPSE is owned by OTA Broadcasting, an equal opportunity employer.