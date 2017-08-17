Man Pleads Guilty, Gets 27 Years for Cathedral City Robbery Shooting

A 20-year-old Cathedral City man who fired several gunshots at a man during a robbery pleaded guilty today to robbing and assaulting the victim and was immediately sentenced to 27 years in state prison.

An attempted murder charge that Antonio Campos had been facing for the Feb. 21, 2016, crime near the 33300 block of Moreno Road in Cathedral City was dismissed in connection with his guilty plea to assault with a gun, assault and robbery counts, along with firearm and gang allegations.

Campos had no prior felony convictions in Riverside County, according to court records. The case was close to trial when Campos withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered into the plea deal.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Michael Tapp, Campos and a 15-year-old boy robbed the victim and fired several shots at him, but he escaped injury. Campos and the teen were arrested in May 2016 following an investigation by sheriff's deputies and the Cathedral City Police Department.