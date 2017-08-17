Jefferson Street Bridge Opens to Public

One final check, marks the completion of what's been years in the making. There's now more ease of travel for locals and visitors, even for officials at today's ribbon cutting.

"Drove the new overpass this morning, it's a huge improvement from what we had in the past," said Juan Perez, Director of Transportation with Riverside County.

Drivers once considered it a congested traffic nightmare.

"You just kind of felt like you were taking your life in your own hands, trying to figure out how you were going to get on and off," said Indio Mayor, Elaine Holmes.

Now it feels breathable as vehicles maneuver onto and off I-10, says Perez.

"It's going to be a lot more intuitive, you're going to visually be able to see it," he said.

The bridge replaces the former Jefferson Street bridge and Northbound Indio Boulevard overcrossing built in 1960. It's now a six-lane bridge with turning lanes, shoulders wide enough to accommodate bicycles and a sidewalk on the northbound side of Jefferson Street.

"You recognize how important it is to market this destination because our hospitality and tourism, these roadways are just as important," said La Quinta Mayor, Linda Evans.

Jefferson Street is one of the major thoroughfares visitors use when coming to Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals, and it's used a lot of resources since construction started with more than 2.8 million pounds of steel and 71.4 million dollars invested. This project is nearing completion in September but it's a small part of a even bigger project to make I-10 more accessible.

A total of six interchange projects has now been completed along the I-10 corridor, assuring access to every city here in the valley.

"It blows the doors off, wide open, our festivals...for the tamale festival, for the fairs," said Mayor Holmes.

The new interchange is expected to open up even more possibilities for a fruitful desert.