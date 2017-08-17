Los Angeles Man Suspected in Attempted Child Kidnapping in Rancho Mirage

A Los Angeles man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in Rancho Mirage was expected in court Friday after leading law enforcement on a freeway pursuit that ended in Moreno Valley.

Roberto Arce Cardenas, 39, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Cardenas tried to kidnap the minor around 11:40 a.m. in the 36100 block of Bob Hope Drive, said Captain Jason Huskey. The girl was at a business with her mother when Huskey said Cardenas tried to pull her away. Employees helped separate Cardenas from the victim and he allegedly took off in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, Huskey said.

The SUV was later spotted in the 34500 block of Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, triggering a chase after Cardenas allegedly refused to pull over. The pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Graham Street in Moreno Valley, where he was taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident was asked to contact Investigator Tom Hendry at (760) 836-1600.