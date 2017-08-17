Photographer Catches First Pitch Below The Belt at Fenway Park

For many baseball fans, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park would be a dream come true. But for one young fan, Wednesday night is a moment he will forever be reminded of.

Jordan Leandre, who is most well known for his role as himself singing the National Anthem in "Fever Pitch" and is also a cancer survivor, threw out the first pitch, and it was definitely one for the ages.

A photographer standing behind home plate and unfortunately in the direct line of the wild pitch, took the direct hit as the ball struck him right below the belt.

The photographer, Tony Capobianco, took to Twitter after the accident saying, "I'm the one who got hit and I will never stop laughing at that video."

As legendary baseball announcer Bob Uecker would call it..."That pitch was just a bit outside."