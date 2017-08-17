Photographer Catches First Pitch Below The Belt at Fenway Park

Aerial video shows the moments a suspected kidnapper being taken into custody in Moreno Valley.
Entering the third week of searching, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team is scaling back its search efforts for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso to weekends.
A Los Angeles man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in Rancho Mirage was expected in court Friday after leading law enforcement on a freeway pursuit that ended in Moreno Valley.
