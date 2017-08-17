Coroner's Identify Body Found in Thousand Palms As Local Business Owner

Coroner's have identified a body that was found near the area of Washington Street and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies received calls Wednesday morning about a possible body located on the side of the road at Washington Street and Ramon Road.

Story: Authorities Release Name of Man Found in Burned Truck in Palm Springs

The male, who has been identified as 55-year-old Kevin Koch of Bermuda Dunes, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:00 AM on Wednesday. Koch has been the owner of Uncle Don's Hobbies since 2005 according to their website.

Story: Ten People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Indio

The cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.