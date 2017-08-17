Coroner's Identify Body Found in Thousand Palms

Coroner's have identified a body that was found near the area of Washington Street and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies received calls Wednesday morning about a possible body located on the side of the road at Washington Street and Ramon Road. The male, who has been identified as 55-year-old Kevin Koch, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:00 AM on Wednesday.

Story: Authorities Release Name of Man Found in Burned Truck in Palm Springs

The male, who has been identified as 55-year-old Kevin Koch of Bermuda Dunes, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:00 AM on Wednesday.

Story: Ten People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Indio

The cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.