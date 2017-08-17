Coroner's Identify Body Found in Thousand Palms

Aerial video shows the moments a suspected kidnapper being taken into custody in Moreno Valley.
Entering the third week of searching, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team is scaling back its search efforts for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso to weekends.
Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury on a person under 10 years old.
