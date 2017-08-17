Authorities Release Name of Man Found in Burned Truck in Palm Springs

Authorities today released the name of a man whose body was found inside a burning pickup truck on a Palm Springs roadway.

Ernesto Carino, 72, of Palm Springs was found at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday inside a truck on Highway 111, one mile south of Tipton Road, according to the county coroner's office.

Story: Ten People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Indio

First responders found the truck fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene Sunday morning. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which partially closed down Highway 111, while authorities investigated.

Story: Car Fire Spreads, Burning Woman in Indio

The California Highway Patrol Indio office was still investigating what circumstances led to Carino's death.