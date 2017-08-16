Heather Heyer Remembered - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Heather Heyer Remembered

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Family, friends and dignitaries filled a theater in Charlottesville, Virginia in honor of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. 

"No father should have to do this but, I love my daughter," said her father, Mark Heyer.

I'd rather have my child but by golly if I've got to give her up we're going to make it count 

Heyer was killed was killed protesting a neo-Nazi rally and white nationalist rally in Charlottesville by a man who plowed his car into the crowd of counter protesters. 

"She loved people, she just wanted equality, and for this issue of the day of her passing she wanted to put down hate," said her father through tears. 
They tried to kill my child to shut her up well guess what? they just magnified her 

Many were moved by Heather Heyer's story, including people here in the valley. Most people we spoke with were too emotional to speak about her death saying they were still trying to process how she died and what led to her death.  . 

"I think it's very difficult to talk about, it's almost like a personal loss," said a local resident who didn't want to give his name.  

"She sacrificed her life, I consider her a hero," said Gina Kohn, who felt compelled to say some kind words, adding that she wished someone at the memorial would have called out the white supremacists who killed her.  

Her mother says everyone can do something so that her daughter didn't die in vain, "What is there that I can do to make the world a better place?" 

