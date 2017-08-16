Michael Wilson Speaks Out Following Controversial Tweet - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Michael Wilson Speaks Out Following Controversial Tweet

Indio, CA -

“The characterization that has taken off from this is not who I am.” 

This is what Mayor Per Tem Michael Wilson following a characterization that was formed after he tweeted "It doesn’t matter what the president says, liberals and the media will always attack him. It shows the real problem in the u-s is the liberals and the media…."

Chadd Ladd, a Palm Desert resident believes Mr. Wilson is excusing the president.

"I think what he said is totally messed up saying it doesn’t matter what the president or saying that the media always attacks the president.”

However, Mr. Wilson says he just wanted to acknowledge the president’s effort to address hate that was seen in Charlottesville that day.

“The point I was trying to make is not that Virginia, Charlottesville was the fault of the media and the Democrats. The point I was trying to make was that no matter what POTUS says, it could have been perfect in describing the events of condemning... and he would still be attacked. That’s the point i was trying to make. Also that the Washington establishment and the Democrats and a lot of the media just want to pound, pound, pound instead of getting to the heart of somebody of what they really mean.”

In fact, he invites people to come and talk to him about their thoughts regarding his tweet.

"I’ve offered multiple local people to come to Starbucks have a cup of coffee with me, learn who I really am. That’s not who I am. I disavow Natzis, I disavow white supremacist."

He also added that he didn't mean to offend anyone.

"I respect the office of the president, whether you're Democrat, Republican, whatever...I don't like some things policies."

Nonetheless, he thinks this shouldn’t be enough reason to get slammed on social media.

“You know, I know it's part of being elected, I've lived this the last 21 years, but I’ve never experienced what I’ve experienced the last two days. I guess I’ve learned that, you know on twitter you've got to go the 100th mile to make sure that if you're going to tweet....that someone doesn't take it the wrong way."

