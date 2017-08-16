Man Accused in Father's Beating Death to be Examined by Doctor

Criminal proceedings were suspended today in the case of a man accused of fatally beating his 64-year-old father in his Desert Hot Springs home, and the suspect will undergo a doctor's examination in order to determine if he is competent to stand trial on a murder charge.

Jose Angel Velasco, 36, is accused of killing Jose Luis Velasco, whose body was found ``with obvious signs of trauma'' about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 3 in his home in the 16000 block of Via Corto West, said sheriff's Sgt. Walter Mendez.

He will be examined by a doctor, who will submit a report to the court recommending whether Velasco is competent to stand trial. The accused, who's being held without bail, will return to court Oct. 11 for a hearing on the doctor's report.

The younger Velasco, who had been living with his father, was arrested without incident around 8 p.m. Aug. 5 in the area of Sixth Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. No other suspects are being sought, according to sheriff's investigators, who did not disclose a motive for the crime. The District Attorney's Office charged him with murder Aug. 9.

Family members of the elder Velasco, a beloved local ice cream vendor known as ``The Ice Cream Man'' or ``El Paletero,'' are seeking donations to assist with funeral expenses. Donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/sxyts-funeral-expenses .