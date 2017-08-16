Man gets life in prison for Chinese student's beating death - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man gets life in prison for Chinese student's beating death

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for beating to death a University of Southern California graduate student from China who was walking to his off-campus apartment.

Andrew Garcia was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in June.

Authorities say 24-year-old Xinran Ji was attacked with a baseball bat and wrench as he walked home after a late-night study session in 2014.

Ji's family wept during the sentencing. His father, Songbo Ji, sobbed as he told the court in Mandarin that his son was killed viciously.

Garcia was the second of four defendants to go to trial. A young woman was convicted of the murder last year, and two more defendants await trial.

    Suspect in Rancho Mirage Attempted Child Kidnapping in Custody Following Pursuit

    A man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child in Rancho Mirage today was taken into custody following a freeway pursuit that ended in Moreno Valley and involved sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers. 

    Couple Suspected of Severely Abusing Child

    Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury on a person under 10 years old. 

  • Search Continues For Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

    Entering the third week of searching, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team is scaling back its search efforts for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso to weekends.

