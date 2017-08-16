Suspect in Rancho Mirage Attempted Child Kidnapping in Custody Following Pursuit

A man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child in Rancho Mirage today was taken into custody following a freeway pursuit that ended in Moreno Valley and involved sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers.

The unidentified suspect allegedly tried to kidnap the minor around 11:40 a.m. in the 36000 block of Bob Hope Drive, said sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect knew or randomly chose the victim.

The suspect's vehicle, a silver SUV, was later spotted in the area. But he fled when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, Vasquez said, triggering the pursuit that ended around 1:30 PM on surface streets in Moreno Valley.