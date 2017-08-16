Desert Hot Springs High School to Retired Slain Former Football Player's Number

Desert Hot Springs High School will retire the jersey number of slain former football player Solomon Patrick during the team's home game next week against the Palm Desert Aztecs, school officials said today.

Patrick, 19, was gunned down last month outside a Cathedral City house party. Police are seeking three unidentified suspects in connection with the DHS High School graduate's killing.

Patrick's #1 will be retired during the Aug. 25 ceremony, in which his jersey will be presented to his mother, Athletic Director Kai Lyles told City News Service. The game will also be a "whiteout,'' in which the team and spectators will be asked to wear all white in Patrick's honor.

"He was the epitome of a team player,'' said Lyles, who noted that Patrick worked extra hard to get his grades up in order to be eligible to play for the team. Lyles said Patrick "bled blue and gold'' and showed special dedication in his efforts to make the cut.

Patrick was shot multiple times about 2:40 a.m. July 2 in the 68500 block of Tachevah Drive during a fight that broke out for unknown reasons between two groups of young men, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna. He died at the scene.

Police are seeking three men between the ages of 18 and 21, who fled the scene after the shooting, Luna said. Anyone with information was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0398.