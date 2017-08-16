Petition Circulates About Uncertainty of the Boys and Girls Club in Desert Hot Springs

A petition is circulating in the Desert Hot Springs community about the Boys and Girls Club. The petition is asking for Borrego Health to open dialogue with the community as it takes over management at the club.

The Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club announced earlier this year the facility would reopen in September under Borrego Health.

Management will change hands and officials say this will allow them to offer more services, specifically expanding services to adults.

The petition claims families are worried the new transition would negatively affect the youth.

“It's like family here,” says Melissa Moore, a 13-year-old student who visits the Boys and Girls Club regularly.

There's uncertainty in the children and families for the changes ahead.

“A lot of people have been really emotional. A lot of people have been really angry,” says Cierra Glover, a senior in high school. “I organized a petition so we can have our club back.”

Will the changes to the facility be as drastic as many kids believe?

Quinton Egson, the Chief Professional Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley issued a statement saying:

“The Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley (BGC) has been working diligently this summer to ensure the smoothest transition possible to new management of the Desert Hot Springs facility. While change can be difficult, we are confident that Borrego Health is focused on continuing to provide quality programs and activities. BGC will support them as they ready for a reopening of the youth center on Sept. 5.”

Current employees at the facility are not allowed to talk to media at this time.

“Ultimately it's about these kids,” says youth advocate Amy Andrews-Gray. “The crime rate in this town is extremely high. We can't leave our kids up to their own devices.”