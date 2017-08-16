Police Investigating Near Drowning of Young Girl in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Police are investigating a near-drowning of a four-year-old girl. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Desert Vista. The girl was found at the bottom of the pool. She was quickly transported to Desert Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center. Police say a few children were being watched by an adult at the home when, at some point, two kids went outside and gained access to the pool. Authorities say this is when the inciden...

Cathedral City Police are investigating a near-drowning of a four-year-old girl. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Desert Vista. The girl was found at the bottom of the pool. She was quickly transported to Desert Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center. Police say a few children were being watched by an adult at the home when, at some point, two kids went outside and gained access to the pool. Authorities say this is when the inciden...