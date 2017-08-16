Police Investigating Near Drowning of Young Girl in Cathedral City

An Indio couple went out to start their mobile home this morning, and one of them ended up with second and third degree burns. The fire then spread to six other mobile homes nearby. The fire started around 6:45 AM at Elm's Mobile Park in Indio and because of it 10 people have been displaced. Related: Firefighters Battle Attic Fire in Palm Desert Cellphone video obtained by KMIR shows flames and then several boom's. "I smell like gasoline and everythi...
On August 15th, at approximately 5:45 AM, Desert Hot Springs Police Department and Cal Fire Department responded to the 65300 block of Osprey Lane, Desert Hot Springs in reference to a structure fire.
