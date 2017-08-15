Controversy Over Lowering California Bar Exam

Patrick Farrell has been practicing law for 13 years. His last job as an attorney was in Rochester, New York.

"I was the Deputy chief of a violent felony bureau where I supervised approximately 10 other assistant district attorneys who prosecuted violent felony level crimes."

He's proud of what he's accomplished, "Any homicide that you work where you have a victim, who is really no longer living obviously, it bring a tremendous amount of satisfaction to have someone held accountable for it."

In 2015 he left to start a family here in the the Coachella Valley. His experience landed him a job with the Riverside County District Attorney's office. He just needed to pass the bar exam. He's tried three times, each time missing it by a narrow margin.

"I scored a 1427 when you need a 1440 to pass, so very frustrating," says Farrell, those scores would have allowed him to practice law in every state but California.

And he's not alone. Passing rates in California have dropped dramatically, from 62 percent in 2008 to 43 percent in 2016. You need a score of 144 to pass in California, the average in other states you need a 135 to pass and while the proposed rate would only be a few points lower, many say that can make a difference between practicing law and paying hundreds of dollars to retake the test.

John Patrick Dolan, a practicing attorney, and the dean of the California Desert Trial Academy Law School, says there's no question scores have been getting lower, "There's a raging controversy over the last couple of years over whether or not students are becoming less qualified to take the bar or whether or not the bar is becoming for students who are qualified ... the last two exams are the lowest results percentage-wise that we've had in about 30 or 40 years and so there's a big question about what's going on."

So low the state's highest court will set the standard.

"The statistic I read was last July had we had the same cut score as New York there would have been 1789 more lawyers in California," he says adding the state's highest court will now set the standard, "the supreme court gives the state bar opportunity to set the cut score and t they've taken it out of their hands now because of the complaints."

While Farrell misses being a prosecutor, "I miss being in the courtroom, I miss putting cases together, I miss working with law enforcement," he says he's he's not sure if he'll do it in California, "we're essentially left in a predicament where you know, we either have to move to a state where I can go practice to be a prosecutor or have to do something else."

The Committee of Bar Examiners wants the public to weigh in, they're taking public comment until August 25, 2017.



