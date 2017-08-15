Illegal Marijuana Grow House Fire in Desert Hot Springs

A Desert Hot Springs house fire that broke out revealed an illegal marijuana grow on the property, with more than 700 plants valued at an estimated $1 million uncovered by police.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 65300 block of Osprey Lane, said Detective Christopher Tooth.

Story: Marijuana Grow Operation Ignites Fire in Palm Springs Home

Investigators determined that "faulty electrical wiring'' connected to the grow sparked the blaze, he said. After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized the plants, which were "in various stages of growth,'' Tooth said.

Story: Large Marijuana Grow Operations Found in Rancho Mirage

The home's occupants fled the scene before police arrived, he said.