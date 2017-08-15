Two Men to Stand Trial for Alleged Palm Springs Home Invasion Robbery

Two men accused in a home invasion robbery in Palm Springs, in which the resident was tied up at knifepoint, must stand trial on multiple felony charges, a judge ruled today.

Aaron Anthony Allen of Hemet and Paul Stephen Keller of Beaumont, were arrested last Dec. 21 after Palm Springs police and sheriff's deputies stopped them in the victim's SUV in western Riverside County. The men, both 25, are charged with burglary, carjacking, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, making criminal threats and false imprisonment.

Story: Alleged Child Predator at Palm Springs Walmart Arrested

Keller also faces sentence enhancements for allegedly using a weapon during the commission of a felony, indicating he's suspected of wielding the knife during the robbery.

The defendants entered the home in the 200 block of East Granvia Valmonte ``by unknown means while the victim was sleeping,'' according to police. The homeowner, who reported the robbery to police at 4:14 a.m., woke to lights on inside the house and was confronted by two masked suspects.

Story: Palm Springs Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Keller allegedly held a knife to the man's throat and tied him up. Both defendants then allegedly took ``a large quantity'' of the resident's property, including his 2015 BMW X1.

Police and sheriff's deputies tracked down the SUV and the suspects, via a GPS tracking device in the BMW, to a home in the 400 block of El Monte Street in San Jacinto. Allen and Keller were allegedly seen getting into the SUV and driving away from the home, after which they were stopped and taken into custody.

Allen and Keller are due back in court Aug. 29 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment