Chiriaco Summit Coffee Shop Celebrates 84 Years of Business

Chiriaco Summit, CA -

Owners at the Chiriaco Summit Coffee Shop say the Chiriaco Summit exit is a gateway into the Coachella Valley. They've been serving this community ever since 1933 even before I-10 was an interstate.

From a cup of hot brewed coffee to meals at all hours of the day, there's one thing that's constant, great hospitality.

84 years later, an antique store, food mart, post office and several museums have joined the coffee shop to create a close-knit community to welcome visitors on their way through the desert.

"There's a General Patton Memorial museum right there, there's a classic car garage now that's here," said Margit Chiriaco Rushe, CEO of Joseph L. Chiriaco Inc.

It's far different from when she remembers I-10 being just a dirt road connecting eastern California to Los Angeles. Recently, Fatal vehicle crashes have plagued the I-10 corridor east of the valley but today, officials across the Coachella Valley came together to focus on one family that continues to serve their community regardless the hurdles they face.

"Now my daughter and son-in-law are working and my grandchildren, so we're going into the fourth generation here," said Chiriaco Rushe.

Along with the celebration, a book noting the history of Chiriaco Summit was also unveiled, highlighting moments in this small town since being founded in 1933.

The book "Chiriaco Summit: Built by Love to Last in the Desert", is for sale at the coffee shop and at the Joshua Tree National Park store.

