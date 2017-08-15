Couple admits to crashing wedding; bride finds stunt funny

Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
An Indio woman is being treated for second and third degree burns after a fire that destroyed her car and quickly spread to six mobile homes nearby.
A man who claimed to be a member of a drug cartel and fired a gun outside a Cathedral City restaurant pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal threats and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.
