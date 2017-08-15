Car Fire Spreads, Burning Woman in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Car Fire Spreads, Burning Woman in Indio

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

An Indio woman is being treated for second and third degree burns after a fire that destroyed her car and quickly spread to six mobile homes nearby.

The fire broke out around 6:45 AM at the Elms Mobile Home Park in the 81000 block of Indio Boulevard near Clinton Street. 

Story: Crews Battle Blaze Near Morongo Indian Reservation

A neighbor tells KMIR that the woman was trying to start her car when it caught fire, and then her clothing caught fire. That same neighbor tells us the woman got out of her car and rolled on the ground, trying to put out the flames.

Story: Search Continues For Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

While she was fighting for her life, the fire quickly spread from the burning car, to several mobile homes. In total, three mobile homes were completely destroyed, while three others were damaged. 

The woman was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of second and third degree burns. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:57:52 GMT

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

  • Indio

    Car Fire Spreads, Burning Woman in Indio

    Car Fire Spreads, Burning Woman in Indio

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-08-15 17:53:00 GMT

    An Indio woman is being treated for second and third degree burns after a fire that destroyed her car and quickly spread to six mobile homes nearby. 

    An Indio woman is being treated for second and third degree burns after a fire that destroyed her car and quickly spread to six mobile homes nearby. 

  • Indio

    Man Who Claimed to be Cartel Member, Fired Gun at Eatery Pleads Guilty

    Man Who Claimed to be Cartel Member, Fired Gun at Eatery Pleads Guilty

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:00:50 GMT

    A man who claimed to be a member of a drug cartel and fired a gun outside a Cathedral City restaurant pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal threats and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

    A man who claimed to be a member of a drug cartel and fired a gun outside a Cathedral City restaurant pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal threats and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Powered by Frankly