Car Fire Spreads, Burning Woman in Indio

An Indio woman is being treated for second and third degree burns after a fire that destroyed her car and quickly spread to six mobile homes nearby.

The fire broke out around 6:45 AM at the Elms Mobile Home Park in the 81000 block of Indio Boulevard near Clinton Street.

Story: Crews Battle Blaze Near Morongo Indian Reservation

A neighbor tells KMIR that the woman was trying to start her car when it caught fire, and then her clothing caught fire. That same neighbor tells us the woman got out of her car and rolled on the ground, trying to put out the flames.

Story: Search Continues For Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

While she was fighting for her life, the fire quickly spread from the burning car, to several mobile homes. In total, three mobile homes were completely destroyed, while three others were damaged.

The woman was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of second and third degree burns.