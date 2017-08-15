Auschwitz Survivor Reacts to Charlottesville Hate and Murder of Heather Heyer

Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
After a nearly 3 hour search on the ground and in the air, PSPD has successfully located Harry Dempster. Dempster, a dementia patient had been reported missing at 8:45 Monday night in the area of Ramon Rd. and Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department want's to thank everyone for their help in finding Harry and bringing him home safely.
A man who claimed to be a member of a drug cartel and fired a gun outside a Cathedral City restaurant pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal threats and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.
