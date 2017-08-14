Firefighters Continue Battling Banning Brush Fire

On August 15th, at approximately 5:45 AM, Desert Hot Springs Police Department and Cal Fire Department responded to the 65300 block of Osprey Lane, Desert Hot Springs in reference to a structure fire.
Cathedral City Police are investigating a near-drowning of a four-year-old girl.
An Indio couple went out to start their mobile home this morning, and one of them ended up with second and third degree burns.
