Crews Battle Blaze Near Morongo Indian Reservation

Banning, CA -

A brush fire that broke out today on the northeast edge of Banning blackened roughly 350 acres, burning toward the Morongo Indian Reservation with 0% contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, near Bluff Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said 18 engine crews and five hand crews, numbering close to 200 personnel, deployed to the fire, aided by seven air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter.

The flames were not immediately threatening homes or other structures, but were feeding on medium to heavy vegetation in the rural area, according to the fire department. Along with county firefighters, Morongo Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service crews were working to encircle the brusher. There was no word on how it started.

