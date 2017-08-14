Crews Battle Blaze Near Morongo Indian Reservation

Firefighters continue battling a brush fire that broke out on the northeast edge of Banning and blackened roughly 540 acres as it burned toward the Morongo Indian Reservation.

The non injury blaze was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, near Bluff Street, and was caused by a tree branch that fell into power lines, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The branch had been weakened by an active beehive inside of the tree, authorities said.

The fire was 5 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Monday. A fire department spokeswoman said 24 engine crews and seven hand crews, numbering more than 250 personnel, were deployed to fight the fire, aided by seven air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters.

The flames were not immediately threatening homes or other structures as they fed on medium to heavy vegetation in the rural area, the fire department said.

Along with county firefighters, Morongo Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service crews were working to encircle the fire.