Banning Brush Fire Inches Closer to Containment on Fourth Day

Firefighters inched closer to full containment of a brush fire that broke out Monday on the northeast edge of Banning and has blackened roughly 545 acres.

The blaze broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, near Bluff Street, when a tree branch weakened by an active beehive fell into power lines, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The department reported that the brusher, which was not threatening homes or other structures, was 85 percent contained as of this morning.

More than 250 personnel were deployed to fight the non-injury blaze, aided by seven air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters. Along with county firefighters, Morongo Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service crews were working to encircle the blaze.