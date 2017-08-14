Firefighters Battle Attic Fire in Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Firefighters Battle Attic Fire in Palm Desert

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 73000 block of Haystack Mountain Drive in Palm Desert.

The first arriving engine company reported an attic fire in a single wide modular home. The owners of the home were not present at the time of the fire and it is unclear what caused it. 

Stay tuned with KMIR for updates.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:57:52 GMT

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

  • California driver with 4 prior DUIs found passed out in car

    California driver with 4 prior DUIs found passed out in car

    Authorities say a 29-year-old man with four prior DUI convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of his car and arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Southern California.

    Authorities say a 29-year-old man with four prior DUI convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of his car and arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Southern California.

  • Indio

    Man Who Claimed to be Cartel Member, Fired Gun at Eatery Pleads Guilty

    Man Who Claimed to be Cartel Member, Fired Gun at Eatery Pleads Guilty

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:00:50 GMT

    A man who claimed to be a member of a drug cartel and fired a gun outside a Cathedral City restaurant pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal threats and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

    A man who claimed to be a member of a drug cartel and fired a gun outside a Cathedral City restaurant pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal threats and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Powered by Frankly