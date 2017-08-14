California driver with 4 prior DUIs found passed out in car

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a 29-year-old man with four prior DUI convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of his car and arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Southern California.

Police in Costa Mesa say officers responded to a report of a motorist swerving across freeway lanes before exiting onto surface streets Saturday.

A short time later, officers found the car stopped and blocking traffic at an intersection and the driver passed out in his seat.

Sgt. Matt Selenske says Ruben Gonzalez of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Selenske tells the Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2vxFIVK ) that Gonzalez has four prior DUI convictions within the last seven years, two pending DUI cases and was on probation for DUI.

