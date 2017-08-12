UPDATE: Hero Deputy Reunited With Boy She Saved

Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
The man who was arrested at a Palm Springs Walmart, after police say he exposed himself to a little girl, has been identified. Police arrested 25 year old Tyler Ray Berthoud following the incident. He's now charged with performing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and false imprisonment. This arrest came just a day after he was convicted and released from jail for sexual battery. Andrea ponce, a close friend of the victim's family, was inside of the Palm Springs Wa...
