UPDATE: Hero Deputy Reunited With Boy She Saved - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

UPDATE: Hero Deputy Reunited With Boy She Saved

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Loma Linda, CA -

Riverside County Sheriff's deputy Alicia Lopez has been waiting for this moment for almost two weeks.

"Hi buddy!" she says with a big smile on her face. 

The moment she gets to hold little Matthew Castleberry for the first time after doctors put her kidney inside of him, saving his life. 

"Oh my goodness, hi buddy I missed you," says Lopez as she hold him and kisses his face. 

But this moment was two years in the making. She secretly got tested to see if she was Matthew's match after her former coworker Angelina posted a plea on Facebook. Doctors told the family he would not survive without a transplant. After 14 surgeries and several failed matches they held on to hope and prayed for a miracle. Turns out the answer to their prayer was there all along. Deputy Lopez was a perfect match. Her mentor became her son's guardian angel. 

"You are my son's guardian angel," says Angelina as she hands Lopez a figurine of a guardian angel. 

 The perfect gift, to mark this special day. Both are out of the hospital and doing well. Matthew is responding well to his new kidney and staying at the Ronald McDonald House where he can be close to the hospital for checkups.

Angelina had another surprise for their hero. A day at the ball park with her favorite team, the L.A. Dodgers.

Deputy Lopez says the surgery was worth the sacrifice, "As far as donating a kidney it's not that hard it's a little tough, you get some scars that you don't like but that's okay, you know but you also get to see that face you know of him living life and being himself now." 

Her prayer is Matthew lives a long healthy and happy life and, "To play baseball ... for the Dodgers of course."

To donate to their medical You Caring page: Matthew's Miracles


 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:57:52 GMT

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

  • A New Millionaire: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Matched All Six Numbers

    A New Millionaire: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Matched All Six Numbers

    Saturday, August 12 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-08-12 06:34:37 GMT
    One American is now a brand new millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $393M Friday, the fifth largest in the game’s history. Friday night in Atlanta, Ga., the six winning numbers were drawn (23, 33, 53, 56, 58, and Mega Ball 6.) There hadn’t been a winner since April. Tonight’s newest winner bought their ticket in Palos Heights, Ill. Palm Desert locals couldn’t resist a visit to Country Club Liquor to take their chances at winning big...
    One American is now a brand new millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $393M Friday, the fifth largest in the game’s history. Friday night in Atlanta, Ga., the six winning numbers were drawn (23, 33, 53, 56, 58, and Mega Ball 6.) There hadn’t been a winner since April. Tonight’s newest winner bought their ticket in Palos Heights, Ill. Palm Desert locals couldn’t resist a visit to Country Club Liquor to take their chances at winning big...

  • Victim's Family Friend Speaks Out After Walmart Child Predator Is Arrested

    Victim's Family Friend Speaks Out After Walmart Child Predator Is Arrested

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:22:32 GMT

    The man who was arrested at a Palm Springs Walmart, after police say he exposed himself to a little girl, has been identified. Police arrested 25 year old Tyler Ray Berthoud following the incident. He's now charged with performing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and false imprisonment. This arrest came just a day after he was convicted and released from jail for sexual battery. Andrea ponce, a close friend of the victim's family, was inside of the Palm Springs Wa...

    The man who was arrested at a Palm Springs Walmart, after police say he exposed himself to a little girl, has been identified. Police arrested 25 year old Tyler Ray Berthoud following the incident. He's now charged with performing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and false imprisonment. This arrest came just a day after he was convicted and released from jail for sexual battery. Andrea ponce, a close friend of the victim's family, was inside of the Palm Springs Wa...

Powered by Frankly