A New Millionaire: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Matched All Six

A New Millionaire: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Matched All Six Numbers

KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
One American is now a brand new millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $393M Friday, the fifth largest in the game’s history.

Friday night in Atlanta, Ga., the six winning numbers were drawn (23, 33, 53, 56, 58, and Mega Ball 6.) There hadn’t been a winner since April. Tonight’s newest winner bought their ticket in Palos Heights, Ill.

Palm Desert locals couldn’t resist a visit to Country Club Liquor to take their chances at winning big.

"I just turned 18 August sixth," says Country Club Liquor customer Nicole Garcia. "There's a first time for everything."

The odds are rough, though: one in 292,000,000.

This means many of us didn’t win big.  You have a second shot because Saturday night, there’s another chance with the Powerball Jackpot, which at press, sits at an estimated $356M.

Many this weekend were buying Mega Millions and Powerball tickets, contributing to the large jackpots and all the hype. So, millionaire hopefuls, there's always tomorrow!

