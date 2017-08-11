Man Who Fled Country to Stand Trial For Alleged 2008 Murder

Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
The man who was arrested at a Palm Springs Walmart, after police say he exposed himself to a little girl, has been identified. Police arrested 25 year old Tyler Ray Berthoud following the incident. He's now charged with performing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and false imprisonment. This arrest came just a day after he was convicted and released from jail for sexual battery. Andrea ponce, a close friend of the victim's family, was inside of the Palm Springs Wa...
Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramona.
