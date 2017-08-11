Victim Identified in Indio Apartment Gas Explosion

David Lee Ellis, 61 died from injuries suffered in an explosion and fire that occurred at his residence in the city of Indio.

Officials have released the name of the man who died in his Indio home after a gas explosion earlier this week.

The San Bernardino Coroner's office identifies the deceased as David Lee Ellis, 61 of Indio.

The fire started August 9th around 3:30 p.m. in the 44000 block of King Street near Indio Boulevard.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a gas like odor coming from the apartment, but then an explosion happened.

Ellis was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton for treatment and later died from his injuries.

A second victim, an unidentified Indio Police Officer was also sustained moderate injuries.

He was treated at an area hospital and later released.