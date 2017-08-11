Victim Identified in Indio Apartment Gas Explosion - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Victim Identified in Indio Apartment Gas Explosion

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
David Lee Ellis, 61 died from injuries suffered in an explosion and fire that occurred at his residence in the city of Indio. David Lee Ellis, 61 died from injuries suffered in an explosion and fire that occurred at his residence in the city of Indio.
Indio, CA -

Officials have released the name of the man who died in his Indio home after a gas explosion earlier this week.

The San Bernardino Coroner's office identifies the deceased as David Lee Ellis, 61 of Indio.

The fire started August 9th around 3:30 p.m. in the 44000 block of King Street near Indio Boulevard.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a gas like odor coming from the apartment, but then an explosion happened.

Ellis was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton for treatment and later died from his injuries. 

A second victim, an unidentified Indio Police Officer was also sustained moderate injuries.

He was treated at an area hospital and later released. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:57:52 GMT

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

  • Victim's Family Friend Speaks Out After Walmart Child Predator Is Arrested

    Victim's Family Friend Speaks Out After Walmart Child Predator Is Arrested

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:22:32 GMT

    The man who was arrested at a Palm Springs Walmart, after police say he exposed himself to a little girl, has been identified. Police arrested 25 year old Tyler Ray Berthoud following the incident. He's now charged with performing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and false imprisonment. This arrest came just a day after he was convicted and released from jail for sexual battery. Andrea ponce, a close friend of the victim's family, was inside of the Palm Springs Wa...

    The man who was arrested at a Palm Springs Walmart, after police say he exposed himself to a little girl, has been identified. Police arrested 25 year old Tyler Ray Berthoud following the incident. He's now charged with performing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and false imprisonment. This arrest came just a day after he was convicted and released from jail for sexual battery. Andrea ponce, a close friend of the victim's family, was inside of the Palm Springs Wa...

  • Alleged Child Predator at Palm Springs Walmart Arrested

    Alleged Child Predator at Palm Springs Walmart Arrested

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:58:53 GMT

    Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramona. 

    Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramona. 

Powered by Frankly