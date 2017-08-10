Controversial Sports Bar in Cathedral City Reopens Tomorrow

Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...
Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...
"America's Got Talent" aired an audition on Tuesday night of a rising star who was killed last month in a car crash.
"America's Got Talent" aired an audition on Tuesday night of a rising star who was killed last month in a car crash.
They say you can't fight city hall and win, but that's not true.
They say you can't fight city hall and win, but that's not true.