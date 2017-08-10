Controversial Sports Bar in Cathedral City Reopens Tomorrow

A spokesman for Cathedral City has confirmed The Block Bar and Grill will reopen its doors Friday, August 25th.

Cathedral City Communications Manager Chris Parman, confirms that The Block Bar and Grill will be open Friday after being closed down on August 10th due an expired business license, which expired in April.

According to Parman, the city issued a renewal on Thursday to the sports bar. The Block reapplied for their license and received administrative approval to reopen their doors.

Since the restaurant let their license expire, they had to apply for a renewal, but go through a longer process. That means their license had to get approval from the city, the fire department, and the police department.

The Block has been under fire in recent months after multiple incidents of shootings and fights in or around the restaurant. Most recently, a man celebrating his wife's birthday was shot and hospitalized. The suspects in that incident were arrested August 1.

Police say this business has been plagued by violence, so much so, they patrol the place more often than most. This year alone they've had 20 calls for service there. Six of those were fights and in March two were hurt in a shooting in the parking lot. It's also where last year a man was robbed and beaten so severely he fell into a coma and later died.