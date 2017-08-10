Cathedral City Shuts Down Controversial Sports Bar

Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramona.
A spokesman for Cathedral City has confirmed that the The Block Bar and Grill has been closed.
A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he ran a red light in Coachella and slammed into a car driven by a San Diego woman, who died at a hospital the following day, was charged today with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.
