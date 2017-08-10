Cathedral City Shuts Down Controversial Sports Bar

A spokesman for Cathedral City has confirmed that the The Block Bar and Grill has been closed.

Cathedral City Communications Manager Chris Parman, confirms that The Block Bar and Grill has been closed down due an expired business license, which expired in April. There is no information on if they will reapply.

According to Parman, the city sent The Block notifications on the status of their license before the closure. Since the restaurant let their license expire, they must apply as a brand new business. That means their license must get approval from the city, the fire department, and the police department. That process, at minimum, is about two weeks.

The Block has been under fire in recent months after multiple incidents of shootings and fights in, or around the restaurant. Most recently, a man celebrating his wife's birthday was shot and hospitalized.

Police say this business has been plagued by violence, so much so, they patrol this place more often than most, this year alone they've had 20 calls for service there. Six of those were fights and in March two were hurt in a shooting in the parking lot. It's also where last year a man was robbed and beaten so severely he fell into a coma and later died.