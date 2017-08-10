San Diego Resident Arrested for Attempted Murder in Desert Hot Springs

A San Diego man was in custody today on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence for allegedly attacking someone at a Desert Hot Springs residence.

Denton Capell, 32, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 68700 block of Panorama Drive.

Police responded to the area ``for a disturbance,'' according to Sgt. Christopher Saucier, who did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance or the condition of the victim.

Capell was taken into custody and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held in lieu of $1 million bail.