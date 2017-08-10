Possible Child Predator at Palm Springs Walmart

This is a story that is causing a firestorm on social media. Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramona.

Witnesses told KMIR a man potentially exposed himself to a little girl inside a women's restroom stall and then, witnesses say, he attempted to kidnap her outside of the bathroom. We spoke to a Roger Fisher, a witness who was around the area and heard the little girl screaming for help.

"I heard a commotion near the right hand entrance along with a lot of screaming. So, I started to walk that way, and when the security guards at Walmart ran past me I got around the corner and there was a crowd surrounding a man there who had been detailed...she was, the mother was hitting him. I mean I would be too in that situation."

Fisher added he heard the little girl was around 8 years old. Again, the man was arrested on scene and taken away after witnesses say several people jumped on him to hold the man down until police arrived. We reached out to the Palm Springs Police Department, but they have yet to comment.