Alleged Child Predator at Palm Springs Walmart Arrested

This is a story that is causing a firestorm on social media. Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramon.

Palm Springs Police Department has confirmed the suspect enter the women's restroom, where a 13-year old girl was in a stall. The suspect peaked over the top and made eye contact with the victim before entering the stall and beginning to masturbate. The suspect kept the girl from leaving the stall but did not make physical contact.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Tyler Ray Berthoud and charged him with false imprisonment and attempt/lewd acts on a child under 14. According to police and booking information, yesterday, August 9th, was also Berthoud's 25th birthday. Berthoud has prior convictions including sexual battery in October of 2016.

One witness tells us, "I heard a commotion near the right hand entrance along with a lot of screaming. So, I started to walk that way, and when the security guards at Walmart ran past me I got around the corner and there was a crowd surrounding a man there who had been detained, the mother was hitting him. I mean I would be too in that situation."

The man was arrested on scene and taken away after witnesses say several people jumped on him to hold the man down until police arrived. Berthoud is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in lieu of $55,000 bail. His court date is set for Friday, August 11th at Indio Larson Justice Center.