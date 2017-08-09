UPDATE: Indio Man in Explosion Has Died

A man suspected in the beating death of his 64-year-old father in Desert Hot Springs has been charged with murder.
A man suspected in the beating death of his 64-year-old father in Desert Hot Springs has been charged with murder.
A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he ran a red light in Coachella and slammed into a car driven by a San Diego woman, who died at a hospital the following day, was charged today with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.
A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he ran a red light in Coachella and slammed into a car driven by a San Diego woman, who died at a hospital the following day, was charged today with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.
Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday afternoon found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag.
Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday afternoon found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag.