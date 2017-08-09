UPDATE: Indio Man in Explosion Has Died

Multiple community pages on Facebook were put on high alert after witnesses claim there may have been an attempted kidnapping inside of the Palm Springs Walmart on Ramona.
A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he ran a red light in Coachella and slammed into a car driven by a San Diego woman, who died at a hospital the following day, was charged today with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.
Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday afternoon found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag.
