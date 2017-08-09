Family Member Arrested for Killing of Desert Hot Springs Ice Cream Vendor

A man suspected in the beating death of his 64-year-old father in Desert Hot Springs has been charged with murder.

Jose Angel Velasco, 36, was arrested Saturday in Los Angeles in connections with the death of Jose Luis Velasco, who was found dead inside his home by sheriff's department on August 1st.

Velasco is being held on $1 million bail and is slated to be arraigned a week from today in Indio.