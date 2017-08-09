Suspects Wanted for Robberies at Two Indio Stores

Indio Police Department are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Jackson Street, and an attempted robbery at Domino's Pizza.

The suspects first went to the Domino's Pizza in the 82900 block of Avenue 42. The suspects may have had a weapon and demanded money but came up empty.

Soon after, the suspects attempted to rob the Dollar Tree on Jackson Street. The suspects may have had a weapon and demanded money and this time they were successful. The stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.

Nobody was injured and the description of the suspects is unknown.